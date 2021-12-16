This evening in Florence: Partly cloudy skies. Low 53F. Winds light and variable. Florence folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It should reach a comfortable 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit scnow.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Florence
