Tonight's weather conditions in Florence: Cloudy. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Florence community. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 77 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit scnow.com.
Dec. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Florence
