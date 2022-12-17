Tonight's weather conditions in Florence: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 33F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Florence area. It looks like it will be a brisk 52 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 27 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on scnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Florence
