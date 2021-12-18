Dec. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Florence

Florence's evening forecast: Cloudy in the evening, then off and on rain showers after midnight. Low 64F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Folks in the Florence area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 35 degrees. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 71% chance of rain. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit scnow.com for more weather updates.