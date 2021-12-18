Florence's evening forecast: Cloudy in the evening, then off and on rain showers after midnight. Low 64F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Folks in the Florence area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 35 degrees. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 71% chance of rain. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit scnow.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Florence
