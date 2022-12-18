For the drive home in Florence: Clear. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Florence folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a chilly 51 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 35 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit scnow.com.
Dec. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Florence
Related to this story
Most Popular
Florence folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 50 degrees. 47 degrees is today's low. The area will see gentle w…
Folks in the Florence area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in te…
Florence temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 58 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees today. We will …
Florence temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 57 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of…
Florence folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 57 degrees. 33 degrees is today's low. We'll see s…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a cool 54 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. T…
See parts of the U.S. where history suggests the best chance of a white Christmas.
Florence folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 54 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …
The annual Arctic Report Card is a reminder that what happens in the Arctic affects the rest of the world.
🎧 Learn more about Alaska's unique weather on the latest episode of Across the Sky!