Dec. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Florence

Tonight's weather conditions in Florence: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Low 34F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a cool 50 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 37 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit scnow.com.

