Dec. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Florence

Tonight's weather conditions in Florence: Cloudy. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the Florence area Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 45 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degrees tomorrow. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 45% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit scnow.com.