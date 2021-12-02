For the drive home in Florence: Clear skies. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Florence folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It should reach a mild 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 46 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit scnow.com for local news and weather.
Dec. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Florence
