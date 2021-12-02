 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dec. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Florence

Dec. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Florence

{{featured_button_text}}

For the drive home in Florence: Clear skies. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Florence folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It should reach a mild 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 46 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit scnow.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert