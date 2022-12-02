 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Dec. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Florence

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Tonight's weather conditions in Florence: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low around 50F. Winds light and variable. Florence will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It should reach a pleasant 72 degrees. 49 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 36% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit scnow.com for more weather updates.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert