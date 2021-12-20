Dec. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Florence

This evening's outlook for Florence: Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Florence tomorrow. It looks like it will be a chilly 48 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 41 degrees. Rain is expected for this Tuesday. Forecasting models show a 94% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on scnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.