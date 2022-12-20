 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dec. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Florence

Tonight's weather conditions in Florence: Rain. Low near 35F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Florence residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a chilly 48 degrees. 43 degrees is tomorrow's low. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The Florence area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on scnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

