This evening in Florence: A steady rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Low 36F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Looking ahead, Florence temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a chilly 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 30 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on scnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Florence
Related to this story
Most Popular
Folks in the Florence area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temper…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Florence community. It should reach a moderate 77 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatur…
Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 degree…
Florence folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a moderate 73 degrees. 53 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skie…
Today's temperature in Florence will be warm. It looks to reach a mild 74 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a crisp 50 degrees. 37 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also …
Hurricane-force wind in Colorado, Kansas dust storms, Iowa tornadoes: Here's what fueled extreme weather day
Forecasters described it as a "historical weather day." An atmospheric scientist who was at the heart of the storms explains what happened.
Tornadoes in December aren’t unusual in the Gulf Coast and lower Mississippi Valley states, but the Dec. 10-11 outbreak was extreme and far-reaching.
Tonight's weather conditions in Florence: Cloudy. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, the forecast is showing warm temperature…
For the drive home in Florence: Clear skies. Areas of patchy fog. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temper…