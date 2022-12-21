 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dec. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Florence

Florence's evening forecast: Cloudy with occasional rain after midnight. Low 41F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Looking ahead, Florence temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a crisp 52 degrees. 44 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 82% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit scnow.com.

