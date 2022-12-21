Florence's evening forecast: Cloudy with occasional rain after midnight. Low 41F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Looking ahead, Florence temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a crisp 52 degrees. 44 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 82% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit scnow.com.
Dec. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Florence
