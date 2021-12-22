 Skip to main content
Dec. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Florence

This evening's outlook for Florence: Clear skies. Low 29F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Florence area. It should reach a crisp 52 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit scnow.com.

