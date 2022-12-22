This evening in Florence: Mainly cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low around 40F. SW winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Florence Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 46 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 15 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Friday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 23 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on scnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Florence
