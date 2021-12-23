This evening's outlook for Florence: Clear skies. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable. Friday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Florence area. It should reach a moderate 65 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 49 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit scnow.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Florence
Extended periods of rain are most likely found in locations where mountains are near oceans.
