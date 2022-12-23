Florence's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low around 15F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. It will be a cold day in Florence Saturday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a cold 33 degrees. A 18-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the west. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Advisory from FRI 8:00 PM EST until SAT 10:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on scnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Florence
