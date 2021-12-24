 Skip to main content
Dec. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Florence

For the drive home in Florence: Mainly clear. Low 49F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, it will be a warm day in Florence. It should reach a mild 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Breezy conditions are expected this Saturday, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit scnow.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

