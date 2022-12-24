Florence's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 18F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures in Florence will be cool tomorrow. It should reach a cold 41 degrees. 19 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit scnow.com.
Dec. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Florence
