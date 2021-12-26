Dec. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Florence

Florence's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Monday in Florence. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 73 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on scnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.