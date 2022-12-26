Tonight's weather conditions in Florence: A few clouds overnight. Low 22F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Florence Tuesday. It looks to reach a crisp 47 degrees. A 24-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit scnow.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Florence
