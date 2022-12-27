 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dec. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Florence

This evening in Florence: Clear skies. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Florence area. It should reach a cool 53 degrees. 29 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit scnow.com for more weather updates.

