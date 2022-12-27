This evening in Florence: Clear skies. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Florence area. It should reach a cool 53 degrees. 29 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit scnow.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Florence
Related to this story
Most Popular
It will be a cold day in Florence, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a nippy 33 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 1…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Florence Monday. It should reach a bitter 44 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 22 degre…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a cool 52 degrees. 40 degrees is today's low. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasti…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Florence today. It looks like it will be a chilly 47 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures t…
2022 will be remembered in the U.S. for devastating flooding and storms — and extreme heat waves and droughts. Here's what it all means.
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Florence Sunday. It should reach a cold 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 18 degrees…
Florence residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a chilly 47 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is …
Florence residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a nippy 43 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 41 degre…
Some argue that seasons shouldn’t begin on the longest or shortest day of the year.
🎧 It was a busy meteorological year across the United States, with blizzards, tornadoes, floods and hurricanes.