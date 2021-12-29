For the drive home in Florence: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 66F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Florence will see warm temperatures this Thursday. It should reach a mild 76 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 49% chance of rain. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit scnow.com for local news and weather.
Dec. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Florence
