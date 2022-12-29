Florence's evening forecast: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Florence area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a mild 67 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 53 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit scnow.com for local news and weather.
Dec. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Florence
