This evening in Florence: A few clouds. Low near 45F. Winds light and variable. Florence folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It should reach a pleasant 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 47 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit scnow.com.
Dec. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Florence
