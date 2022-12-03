Florence's evening forecast: Overcast. Low 49F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a crisp 59 degrees. A 40-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on scnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Florence
Research shows storms that might have caused minimal damage a few decades ago are becoming stronger and more destructive as the planet warms.
A leading climate scientist explains why going over 1.5 degrees Celsius puts the world in a danger zone.
