Dec. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Florence

Florence's evening forecast: Overcast. Low 49F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a crisp 59 degrees. A 40-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on scnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.