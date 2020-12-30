 Skip to main content
Dec. 30, 2020 evening weather update for Florence

For the drive home in Florence: Cloudy with showers. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a comfortable 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees tomorrow. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 63% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. For more daily forecast information, visit scnow.com.

