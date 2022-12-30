This evening's outlook for Florence: Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 53F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, it will be a warm day in Florence. It looks like it will be a pleasant 70 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 54 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 75% chance of precipitation. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit scnow.com for local news and weather.
Dec. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Florence
