Tonight's weather conditions in Florence: Considerable cloudiness. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 56F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Florence area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a mild 64 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on scnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 31, 2022 evening weather update for Florence
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Florence Monday. It should reach a bitter 44 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 22 degre…
Florence people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 69 degrees. A 53-degree low is forecaste…
It will be a cold day in Florence, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a nippy 33 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 1…
Florence folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …
Florence residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a chilly 47 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is …
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Florence Sunday. It should reach a cold 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 18 degrees…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Florence area. It should reach a comfortable 68 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. The area …
Florence temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 57 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of…
Florence's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 18F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures in Florence will be cool tomorrow. It should reach a c…
2022 will be remembered in the U.S. for devastating flooding and storms — and extreme heat waves and droughts. Here's what it all means.