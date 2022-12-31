Dec. 31, 2022 evening weather update for Florence

Tonight's weather conditions in Florence: Considerable cloudiness. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 56F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Florence area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a mild 64 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on scnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.