 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dec. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Florence

Dec. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Florence

{{featured_button_text}}

For the drive home in Florence: Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Florence folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 73 degrees. 51 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on scnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert