Dec. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Florence

This evening in Florence: Partly cloudy. Low around 50F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Florence area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 52 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit scnow.com for more weather updates.