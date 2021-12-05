This evening in Florence: Partly cloudy. Low around 50F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Florence area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 52 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit scnow.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Florence
Related to this story
Most Popular
Rivers in the sky have led to landslides blocking roads, rivers inundating towns and, in one case, returning an old lake bed back into a lake.
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Florence area. It looks to reach a moderate 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures tho…
Hawaii has flood watches and blizzard warnings in effect while Denver, Colo., is still waiting for its first snowfall of the season, breaking a record.
It will be a warm day in Florence. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Florence area. It looks to reach a chilly 54 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 29 deg…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Florence community. It looks like it will be a moderate 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in…
It will be a warm day in Florence. It looks like it will be a pleasant 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low re…
Today's temperature in Florence will be warm. It should reach a comfortable 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a l…
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a comfortable 69 degrees. 50 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today,…
Rain fell on Greenland's summit instead of snow for the first time on record in August. A study says that may be the norm in just four or five decades.