Tonight's weather conditions in Florence: Cloudy in the evening, then off and on rain showers after midnight. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Florence will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It looks like it will be a mild 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit scnow.com for local news and weather.
Dec. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Florence
