Dec. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Florence

Tonight's weather conditions in Florence: Showers in the evening, then cloudy overnight. Low near 45F. WSW winds shifting to NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Florence folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cool 53 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 43 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit scnow.com.