Dec. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Florence

This evening in Florence: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Areas of patchy fog developing. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Florence folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 76 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit scnow.com for more weather updates.