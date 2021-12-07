 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dec. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Florence

Dec. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Florence

{{featured_button_text}}

For the drive home in Florence: Cloudy skies with periods of rain after midnight. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a brisk 53 degrees. 34 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 91% chance of rain. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit scnow.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert