For the drive home in Florence: Cloudy skies with periods of rain after midnight. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a brisk 53 degrees. 34 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 91% chance of rain. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit scnow.com for local news and weather.
Dec. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Florence
Related to this story
Most Popular
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a comfortable 69 degrees. 50 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today,…
It will be a warm day in Florence. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…
Hawaii has flood watches and blizzard warnings in effect while Denver, Colo., is still waiting for its first snowfall of the season, breaking a record.
It will be a warm day in Florence. It looks like it will be a pleasant 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low re…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Florence community. It looks like it will be a moderate 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Florence area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperat…
Florence temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 54 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 44 degrees…
Today's temperature in Florence will be warm. It should reach a comfortable 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a l…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Florence area. It looks to reach a moderate 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures tho…
This evening's outlook for Florence: Clear skies. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in …