This evening in Florence: Rain showers in the evening becoming a steady light rain overnight. Low 52F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Florence folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a crisp 58 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 53% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit scnow.com for local news and weather.
Dec. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Florence
