Dec. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Florence

This evening in Florence: Partly cloudy. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Friday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Florence area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 67 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit scnow.com.

