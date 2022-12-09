For the drive home in Florence: Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low near 45F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Florence folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a chilly 55 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit scnow.com for local news and weather.
Dec. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Florence
