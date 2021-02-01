Florence's evening forecast: Rain showers early with overcast skies late. Low 33F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Looking ahead, Florence temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a crisp 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Tuesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Florence could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 17 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit scnow.com.
Feb. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Florence
