Feb. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Florence

Florence's evening forecast: Rain showers early with overcast skies late. Low 33F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Looking ahead, Florence temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a crisp 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Tuesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Florence could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 17 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit scnow.com.