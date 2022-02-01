 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Feb. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Florence

Feb. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Florence

{{featured_button_text}}

For the drive home in Florence: A mostly clear sky. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Florence area. It looks to reach a comfortable 65 degrees. 49 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit scnow.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert