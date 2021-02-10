Feb. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Florence

This evening's outlook for Florence: A few showers early with overcast skies late. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Florence area. It looks to reach a cool 59 degrees. 43 degrees is tomorrow's low. There is a 63% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule tomorrow, you might want to make alternate plans. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from northeast. Keep an eye on scnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.