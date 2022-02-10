Tonight's weather conditions in Florence: A few clouds from time to time. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Florence folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 42 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit scnow.com for local news and weather.
Feb. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Florence
