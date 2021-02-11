Feb. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Florence

Florence's evening forecast: Periods of rain. Thunder possible. Low 42F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Cool temperatures will blanket the Florence area Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 45 degrees. A 39-degree low is forecasted. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 58% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. Keep an eye on scnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.