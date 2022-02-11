 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Feb. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Florence

This evening in Florence: Clear skies. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Florence folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks like it will be a mild 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 46 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit scnow.com for local news and weather.

