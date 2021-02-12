 Skip to main content
Feb. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Florence

This evening in Florence: Rain showers in the evening becoming a steady light rain overnight. Low 38F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Temperatures in Florence will be cool tomorrow. It should reach a bitter 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degrees tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 97% chance of precipitation. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from northeast. Visit scnow.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

