 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Feb. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Florence

Feb. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Florence

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening in Florence: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Florence temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a crisp 52 degrees. 30 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit scnow.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert