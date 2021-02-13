Tonight's weather conditions in Florence: Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 38F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Florence residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a bitter 44 degrees. A 42-degree low is forecasted. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 95% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning is in effect. Keep an eye on scnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Feb. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Florence
