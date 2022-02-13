 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Feb. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Florence

Feb. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Florence

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening in Florence: Partly cloudy skies. Low 31F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Florence folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 29 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit scnow.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert