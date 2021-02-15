 Skip to main content
Feb. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Florence

This evening in Florence: Thunderstorms likely. Low 47F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Florence people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a comfortable 60 degrees. 35 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is a fairly high UV index expected Tuesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. For more daily forecast information, visit scnow.com.

