Feb. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Florence

This evening's outlook for Florence: A few clouds from time to time. Low 51F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Florence Thursday. It should reach a balmy 80 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on scnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

