This evening's outlook for Florence: A few clouds from time to time. Low 51F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Florence Thursday. It should reach a balmy 80 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on scnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Feb. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Florence
Related to this story
Most Popular
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Florence area. It looks to reach a moderate 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures th…
Today's temperature in Florence will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 72 degrees. A 48-degree low is forecasted. Expect …
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Florence area. It looks to reach a brisk 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though,…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Florence area. It looks to reach a moderate 69 degrees. A 51-degree low is forecasted. Today's co…
Florence temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 56 degrees. 31 degrees is today's low. We will see clear ski…
Florence people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thou…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a crisp 59 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 37 degrees. It should be a fair…
A study says the U.S. West's megadrought deepened so much last year it is now the driest in at least 1,200 years — a worst-case climate change scenario.
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Florence area. It looks to reach a moderate 60 degrees. A 36-degree low is forecasted. Expect cle…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 56 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. The Florence area shoul…